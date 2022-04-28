Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.45 to $5.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.13. Hologic also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.67 to $0.72 EPS.

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hologic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.11.

HOLX traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $70.84. 2,329,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,981. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day moving average is $73.26. Hologic has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hologic will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hologic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 445,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 28,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 19,073 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Hologic by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

