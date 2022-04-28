Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) will post $90.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.45 million and the lowest is $87.74 million. Hims & Hers Health posted sales of $52.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full year sales of $378.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $376.71 million to $379.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $461.61 million, with estimates ranging from $447.15 million to $479.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HIMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.89.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $108,115.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $448,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,896 shares of company stock worth $714,701 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIMS stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,556,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,481. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $920.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

