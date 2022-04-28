HiCoin Market Cap Tops $1.75 Million (XHI)

HiCoin (XHI) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One HiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. HiCoin has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $3.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HiCoin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HiCoin Coin Profile

HiCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. The official website for HiCoin is xhicoin.com . HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HiCoin provides cheap, fast and easy-to-use transactions. Micro-payments and face-to-face transactions are also made easy by XHI. “

Buying and Selling HiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

