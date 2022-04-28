Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Announces Earnings Results

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.46 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Hexcel updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.240 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.00-1.24 EPS.

NYSE:HXL traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.60. The company had a trading volume of 974,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,462. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.65 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 210.54%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Hexcel by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at about $661,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

