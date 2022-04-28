Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Receives €78.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €78.00 ($83.87).

A number of analysts recently commented on HEN3 shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($80.65) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($84.95) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €82.00 ($88.17) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($68.82) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($79.57) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €61.88 ($66.54) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €63.68 and its 200-day moving average price is €70.94. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($110.75) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($139.41).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

