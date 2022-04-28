Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Trading 5% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) traded up 5% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $44.87. 28,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,595,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.73.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.84%.

HP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Benchmark started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.55.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440 in the last three months. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.94.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (NYSE:HP)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.