Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE HLX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,038. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $642.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.96. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $6.70.
HLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.
About Helix Energy Solutions Group (Get Rating)
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.