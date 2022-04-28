Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE HLX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,038. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $642.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.96. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

HLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,075,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,116,000 after acquiring an additional 697,587 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,851,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 80,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 93,956 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 161,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 509,932 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.