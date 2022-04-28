Hedges Asset Management LLC Takes $271,000 Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 28,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTR opened at $101.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The firm has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.03 and its 200 day moving average is $80.70.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. Mizuho lifted their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.85.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

