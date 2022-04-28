Hedges Asset Management LLC Takes $201,000 Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $442,000.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $50.43.

