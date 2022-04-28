Hedges Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KYN. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 532.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 26,762 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of KYN opened at $9.04 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12.

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, insider Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 54,040 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $457,718.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.