Hedges Asset Management LLC Invests $360,000 in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 71.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 47.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $8.19 on Thursday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10.

