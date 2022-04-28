Hedges Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,100 Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Scholastic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Scholastic by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholastic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scholastic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.76. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $43.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

Scholastic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.