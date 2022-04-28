HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. HealthStream’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. HealthStream updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:HSTM traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.40. 120,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,672. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.11, a PEG ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.77.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 15,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HealthStream by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,991,000 after purchasing an additional 53,748 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 183,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

