Head to Head Survey: The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) and The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.3% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of The Glimpse Group shares are held by institutional investors. 27.1% of The Glimpse Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CI&T and The Glimpse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T N/A N/A N/A The Glimpse Group N/A -68.10% -54.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CI&T and The Glimpse Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $267.71 million 6.90 $23.34 million N/A N/A The Glimpse Group $3.42 million 16.37 -$6.09 million N/A N/A

CI&T has higher revenue and earnings than The Glimpse Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CI&T and The Glimpse Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 0 7 0 3.00 The Glimpse Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

CI&T presently has a consensus target price of $18.14, suggesting a potential upside of 29.87%. Given CI&T’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CI&T is more favorable than The Glimpse Group.

Summary

CI&T beats The Glimpse Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI&T (Get Rating)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. CI&T Inc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

About The Glimpse Group (Get Rating)

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; PostReality, a cloud-based software as a service solution that enables users to create AR presentations; and XR Platform, a cloud-based, scalable and secure backend infrastructure, including proprietary cloud image recognition technology, online storage, creation and management of subscription plans, and invoicing and payments designed for VR/AR companies. The company also provides D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality, an enterprise-grade and easy-to-use solution for meeting others in VR; and Early Adopter, which offers immersive VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs. In addition, it offers AUGGD that provides AR software and services primarily for the architecture, engineering, and construction industries; Glimpse Turkey for developing and creating web optimized 3D models, primarily for QReal; and custom specialized AR applications, and white label solutions and services. Further, the company provides Pagoni VR that offers VR video broadcasting solutions, which consists of Chimera that enables real-time communications between a presenter, and local and remote attendees in VR to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

