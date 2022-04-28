Head to Head Review: ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) versus Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO)

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) and Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ThredUp and Velocity Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $251.79 million 2.66 -$63.18 million ($1.34) -5.07 Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A $10.20 million N/A N/A

Velocity Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ThredUp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ThredUp and Velocity Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 3 9 0 2.75 Velocity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

ThredUp presently has a consensus target price of $20.09, suggesting a potential upside of 195.89%. Given ThredUp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ThredUp is more favorable than Velocity Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.5% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Velocity Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ThredUp and Velocity Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp -25.09% -24.78% -14.60% Velocity Acquisition N/A -195.07% 4.41%

ThredUp Company Profile (Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Velocity Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

