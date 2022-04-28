Head to Head Contrast: Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) & ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sumco and ON Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumco 0 0 0 0 N/A ON Semiconductor 1 6 16 1 2.71

ON Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $67.31, suggesting a potential upside of 31.44%. Given ON Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ON Semiconductor is more favorable than Sumco.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sumco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Sumco has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ON Semiconductor has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sumco and ON Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumco 12.20% 9.89% 6.26% ON Semiconductor 14.98% 31.73% 14.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sumco and ON Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumco $3.06 billion 1.67 $374.20 million $2.47 11.81 ON Semiconductor $6.74 billion 3.30 $1.01 billion $2.28 22.46

ON Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Sumco. Sumco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ON Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ON Semiconductor beats Sumco on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumco (Get Rating)

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About ON Semiconductor (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions. The Advanced Solutions Group segment is involved in the designing and developing of analog, mixed-signal, advanced logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi and power solutions for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical and aerospace/defense markets. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment is focused on the designing and developing of CMOS and CCD image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, inclu

