Head-To-Head Comparison: OriginClear (OCLN) & Its Rivals

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) is one of 41 public companies in the "Industrial organic chemicals" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare OriginClear to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares OriginClear and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OriginClear -51.13% N/A -80.26% OriginClear Competitors -435.63% -59.61% -0.06%

This table compares OriginClear and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OriginClear $4.14 million -$2.12 million -0.13 OriginClear Competitors $4.57 billion $425.65 million 7.39

OriginClear’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than OriginClear. OriginClear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

OriginClear has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OriginClear’s competitors have a beta of -129.53, indicating that their average share price is 13,053% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.9% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for OriginClear and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OriginClear 0 0 0 0 N/A OriginClear Competitors 275 1018 1300 41 2.42

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 26.81%. Given OriginClear’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OriginClear has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

OriginClear competitors beat OriginClear on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

OriginClear Company Profile

OriginClear, Inc. provides water treatment solutions worldwide. It licenses its Electro Water Separation water cleanup technology that utilizes a catalytic process to concentrate and eliminate suspended solids in commercial and industrial wastewater; and Advanced Oxidation technology for reducing or eliminating dissolved organic microtoxins. The company also designs and manufactures a line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial, and pure water applications. In addition, it offers a range of services, including maintenance contracts, retrofits, and replacement assistance; and rents equipment through contracts of varying duration, as well as provides prefabricated water transport and treatment products. The company was formerly known as OriginOil, Inc. and changed its name to OriginClear, Inc. in April 2015. OriginClear, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

