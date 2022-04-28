HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,471,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08. HDFC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.19. The company has a market cap of $103.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 15.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.2% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

