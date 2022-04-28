HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Lowered to $267.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $291.00 to $267.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $260.64.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $212.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.23. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $197.55 and a twelve month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

