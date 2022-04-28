HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Cut to $241.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.64.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $212.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.23. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $197.55 and a 52-week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

