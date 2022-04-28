HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for MAG Silver (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$21.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MAG. Raymond James lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.03.

Shares of TSE:MAG traded up C$0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$18.41. 88,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,957. The stock has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 347.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a current ratio of 43.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.13. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$16.74 and a 52-week high of C$29.28.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.12. Sell-side analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 14,000 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.50, for a total transaction of C$315,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,001 shares in the company, valued at C$450,022.50. Insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $686,395 over the last quarter.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

