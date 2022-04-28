GYL Financial Synergies LLC Raises Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 596,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,096,000 after purchasing an additional 326,000 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OTIS opened at $73.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $71.07 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Several analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

