Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $217,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth $6,605,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Diageo by 617.1% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Diageo by 19.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($39.51) to GBX 3,200 ($40.79) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.35) to GBX 4,700 ($59.90) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,921.17.

Shares of DEO traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $200.15. 11,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $175.46 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.70.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

