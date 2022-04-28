Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,000 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 36.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,368,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,675,000 after buying an additional 1,433,392 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 16.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,956,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,241,000 after buying an additional 704,373 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,377,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,616,000 after buying an additional 120,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,155,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,357,000 after buying an additional 16,087 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.39.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

APO stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $51.27. The company had a trading volume of 54,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,868. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 30.89%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.53%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

