Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $416,000 in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of JOANN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JOAN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JOANN by 18.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 34,982 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in JOANN by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 592,409 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in JOANN by 964.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 123,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 111,830 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JOANN during the third quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JOANN during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JOAN traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.46. 1,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $424.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83. JOANN Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. JOANN had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 62.50%. The business had revenue of $735.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.33 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JOANN Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. JOANN’s payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

In related news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,182,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 97,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,014 over the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

