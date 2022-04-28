Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $289,000 in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after buying an additional 38,969 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $654,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on LIND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

NASDAQ:LIND traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,227. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $19.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $809.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.20.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $65.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 12,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $231,582.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 36,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $428,608.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 82,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,660 over the last three months. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

