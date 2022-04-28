Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Nucor by 870.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 224,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,613,000 after purchasing an additional 201,254 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Nucor by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 304,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,718,000 after acquiring an additional 86,990 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nucor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nucor from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.64.

NUE traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.29. 66,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,531,758. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.51. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 21.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 7.15%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

