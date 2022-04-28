Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 85 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNI. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $916,455,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,246,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592,022 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,832 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $342,167,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,506 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.76.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $121.29. 75,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,560. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.11 and its 200-day moving average is $126.26. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.586 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

About Canadian National Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.