Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,825 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,693 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,725,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,066 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $29,594,000 after buying an additional 14,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

AMAT traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.53. The stock had a trading volume of 146,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,599,260. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.95. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.90 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $98.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.54.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

