Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Up 940.4% in April

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, an increase of 940.4% from the March 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NYSE GBAB opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.73. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $25.34.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.
