Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Up 940.4% in April

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, an increase of 940.4% from the March 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE GBAB opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.73. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $25.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 18.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 715,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after buying an additional 112,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,738,000 after buying an additional 52,591 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 191,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 12.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 10,725 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 35,585 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

