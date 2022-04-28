Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GPRE. StockNews.com cut shares of Green Plains from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.10.

GPRE opened at $28.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.70. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 420.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,773,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,202,000 after buying an additional 3,048,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Green Plains by 32.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $293,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,575 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,250,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2,092.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 745,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,044,000 after purchasing an additional 711,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth about $16,971,000.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

