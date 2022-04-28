Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.25

Shares of Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Separately, DBS Vickers raised Great Eagle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61.

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

