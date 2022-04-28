Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $49.90

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.90 and traded as low as $49.00. Gravity shares last traded at $49.53, with a volume of 10,124 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gravity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $332.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of -0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.79.

Gravity ( NASDAQ:GRVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 16.03%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Gravity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Gravity by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gravity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gravity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

About Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

