Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging’s customers include some of the most widely recognized companies in the world. “

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.91.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,949,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,586. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average is $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.22. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,418,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,497,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954,420 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $67,519,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,728,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,816,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graphic Packaging (Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.