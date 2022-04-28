Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.67

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.67 and last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grafton Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,430.00 price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.44.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.