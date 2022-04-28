Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) PT Raised to $17.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GBDC. StockNews.com began coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a current ratio of 7.49. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.43.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 96.64%. The business had revenue of $86.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,444,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,505 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5,871.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,308,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,965 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at $18,273,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 90.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,345,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,668,000 after buying an additional 1,111,973 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $5,527,000. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

