Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Short Interest Update

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GXSFF opened at $0.59 on Thursday. Goldsource Mines has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67.
Goldsource Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
