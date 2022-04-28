Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Short Interest Update

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GXSFF opened at $0.59 on Thursday. Goldsource Mines has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67.

Goldsource Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in exploration and development of resource properties in Canada and Guyana. It owns a 100% interest in the Eagle Mountain gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,050 hectares located in central Guyana, South America. The company was formerly known as International Antam Resources Ltd.

