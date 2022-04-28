Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Position Raised by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,247,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,652,000 after buying an additional 335,536 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,960,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,517,000 after buying an additional 599,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,645,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,552,000 after buying an additional 219,978 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,793,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,526,000 after buying an additional 369,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,078,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,291,000 after buying an additional 90,375 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $30.46 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.87.

