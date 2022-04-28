Golden Goose (GOLD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $76,860.00

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $138,051.05 and $76,860.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Golden Goose has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00042830 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.23 or 0.07294115 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00055692 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

