Goldcoin Price Tops $0.0419 on Major Exchanges (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0419 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $2,938.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.35 or 0.00257822 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014531 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,993,014 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.