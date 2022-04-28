Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) SVP Sells $91,922.04 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) SVP Christopher Todd Moore sold 882 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $91,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

GL opened at $100.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.83.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GL. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Globe Life by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

