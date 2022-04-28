Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $47,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional increased its position in Global Payments by 12.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 24.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 6.7% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 10.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Global Payments by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $136.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $219.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.14.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,006 shares of company stock worth $270,255 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

