GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Stock Price Up 3.8%

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 7,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 34,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The firm has a market cap of C$6.15 million and a P/E ratio of -13.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
About GGL Resources (CVE:GGL)
