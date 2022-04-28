GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Stock Price Up 3.8%

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 7,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 34,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.15 million and a P/E ratio of -13.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, nickel, and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, as well as diamonds. The company was formerly known as GGL Diamond Corp.

