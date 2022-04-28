Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Getty Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Getty Realty has a payout ratio of 142.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Getty Realty to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.6%.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.93. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $26.79 and a 12 month high of $34.21.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Getty Realty by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Getty Realty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

