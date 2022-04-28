Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.55

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.55 and last traded at $29.66, with a volume of 50399 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.65.

GNGBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 430 to SEK 425 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Pareto Securities upgraded Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Getinge AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.11.

Get Getinge AB (publ) alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Getinge AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $901.97 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Getinge AB will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.3116 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Getinge AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

About Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.