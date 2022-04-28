Gerard Hanshe Sells 4,435 Shares of Voyager Digital Ltd. (TSE:VOY) Stock

Voyager Digital Ltd. (TSE:VOY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Gerard Hanshe sold 4,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.04, for a total value of C$17,912.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$719,976.68.

Voyager Digital (TSE:VOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$207.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$180.48 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

