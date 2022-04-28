Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,847,000 after acquiring an additional 78,914 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,132,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,813,000 after buying an additional 17,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.80.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $133.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $142.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.