General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Wedbush

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GM. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a neutral rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.62.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE GM opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.40. General Motors has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 793.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.