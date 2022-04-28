General European Strategic Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:GESI) Short Interest Update

General European Strategic Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:GESI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the March 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GESI stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.25. 781,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,821. General European Strategic Investments has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

About General European Strategic Investments (Get Rating)

General European Strategic Investments Inc owns interests in a portfolio of projects located in Eastern Europe. Its projects comprise Laakso platinum group element-nickel-copper project located in Finland; Pryniprovian diamond project and Transcarpathian gold project in Ukraine; and the Gemerska Poloma talc mining rights in Slovakia.

