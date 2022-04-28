General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,257,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,334,000 after acquiring an additional 852,849 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,904,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,937,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.63.

GE opened at $78.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a 52 week low of $77.87 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

